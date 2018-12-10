Investigators released the dash-cam video from a police chase that happened in October after a jewelry heist.
“He’s going 70 to catch up to them,” Assistant Saginaw County Prosecutor Joseph Albosta said.
He said the three men – Derrick Hebron, Jerone Hanler, Darrell Green – and a juvenile were in a van trying to get away from police.
They are accused of an armed robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Fashion Square Mall.
“We can see the officer hit the suspect vehicle and two of the suspects flee the vehicle at that time and it continues,” Albosta said.
Albosta said the van reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour, blowing through intersections in the middle of the day.
“You can see the danger they’re presenting to all the folks out driving,” Albosta said.
Eventually, the chase came to an end. Albosta said the getaway car literally fell apart.
“One of the tires goes off and the suspect vehicle comes to a stop,” Albosta said.
Hebron, Hanler and Green were all in court for their scheduled preliminary exam on Dec. 10, but waived the exam. That means the case will head straight to trial.
“I think the video speaks for itself,” Albosta said.
The judge denied bond for all three defendants in the case.
The trial is expected to start sometime in early 2019.
