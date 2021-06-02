Investigators say that two shootings that occurred only three days apart in Bay City are not at random and may be connected.
Tuesday, Parell Moskal was arraigned on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Taylor Lall. Lall died on May 24 behind a convenience store on 603 Garfield Avenue.
Wednesday, Curtis Leaman was arraigned on seven felony charges in connection to a shooting that happened on May 21 around E. Midland Street and S. Linn Street.
Both incidents are separate investigations but involve some of the same individuals.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide case, as well as other shootings throughout Bay City. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161 or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
