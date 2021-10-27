Investigators still need your help tracking down persons of interest in a Saginaw County homicide.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the people they are looking for.
On Oct. 10, 21-year-old Darius Jackson, of Saginaw, was in the backseat of a car at Bay near Trautner in Kochville Township when a car drove up from behind and opened fire.
Sheriff William Federspiel said it’s imperative to get the suspects off the street.
“They are part of a killing, and we need to bring them in,” Federspiel said. “I mean, right now, they are wandering around our streets. And we are concerned about the safety of our public, people that live in Saginaw County. So we ask anybody to help us, and we will bring them into custody as well.”
A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to this case. That suspect remains in detention without bond.
