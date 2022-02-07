Flames devastated a staple in a mid-Michigan community leaving it as nothing but charred remains and now the popular business is closed while it figures out how to rebuild.
Brian's Fruit and Meat Market on M-76 in West Branch went up in flames and there is currently no word on what started it.
Mid-Michigan residents are stunned by the loss Sunday to a multiple engine fire.
Earl Osentosky is an Alger resident.
"This is just unbelievable. Unbelievable. It's a big loss to the city," Osentosky said. "I look I said oh my God am I going by the right place? I couldn't believe it. Unbelievable. Breaks my heart."
He was driving to the bank and happened to look at the now ashy remains of the local store.
"This was the best fruit market that was around here. Walmart? I go to this place before I'll go to Walmart. They got such good prices in here and they got good food. They got good deli, they got good fruits. Oh my god it breaks my heart now to see this," Osentosky said.
West Branch Township Clerk Jeremy Hickmott shared that sentiment.
"There are food alternatives and that in the area in terms of like Aldi's, Walmart, there's a Save A Lot in the city of West Branch and everything else. But I think what people will miss most and why Brian's was chosen typically as people's first choice because it was local. Because it was locally owned," Hickmott said.
Hickmott said the market has been a staple in the community for decades.
"We're hopeful and are, would like to see them rebuild at some point, but I mean we haven't heard anything either way that way," Hickmott said.
Hickmott has not spoken with the fire department and didn't know the status of the investigation. No cause has been released yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.