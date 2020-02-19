“The horizontal launch is retrofitting an aircraft under belly and under wing, taking that aircraft up say fifty, sixty thousand feet and launching over restricted airspace over Lake Huron,” said Dave Schaeffer, Superintendent of the Charter Township of Oscoda.
Schaeffer is glad the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport has been chosen by the state as a satellite launch site.
The satellites will be used to create a communications system for autonomous vehicles on the ground.
Schaeffer said there are already a lot of aerospace support capabilities in place at the airport, which he believes, played a major factor in the state’s decision,” said Schaeffer. “But the satellite launch site isn’t a done deal yet.
“The next steps are the FAA approval,” said Schaeffer. “And, best case scenario, that would be 14 months.”
Residents we talked to said they are excited.
Schaeffer told us the FAA will conduct an environmental impact study, and economic impact study. It’s part of what Schaeffer calls phase two of the process.
“We want to be able to move the process along quickly and meet all those requirements for the FAA,” said Schaeffer.
