The Iosco County jail is suspending multiple services to protect inmates and staff because of coronavirus concerns.
Jail visitations are being suspended and inmates are being compensated with free weekly phone calls.
All finger printing services for the public and court-ordered finger printing are suspended.
Gun purchase permits, civil process paper and mortgage sale are all being suspended.
Gun registration forms can be dropped off in the in the sheriff’s office lobby.
The money kiosk in the jail lobby for inmate deposits is closed and money can be deposited online at SmartDeposit or GovPayNow or by calling 1-866-362-6164.
For inmate medication drop off call (989) 362-6164.
To schedule an appointment for sex offender registration call (989) 362-6164.
