An Iosco County man was arrested last week for more than six dozen charges related to child pornography.
Zachary Bert Scholten, 29 from Oscoda, was arrested in Ottawa County Thursday, March 6.
A two-month long investigation by the Oscoda Township Police Department led to 72 charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime.
Scholten was arrested and returned to Iosco County where he was arraigned on the charges.
