An Iosco County man wins $490,776 playing 100X The Cash Fast Cash game.
Micheal Parnicky Jr. 34, of Tawas City, bought his ticket at the Mobile gas station located at 1250 South U.S. 23 in Tawas City.
"I usually play scratch off tickets, but a couple weeks ago a friend told me about Fast Cash," said Parnicky. "I started buying 100X The Cash and I've done pretty well. In fact, I told my wife that I had a feeling I was going to win big.
"When I was at the Mobile station on Tuesday, I bought two tickets. As soon as the clerk handed me the first one, I saw I won big. I was jumping up and down yelling: 'I just won the jackpot!'” said Parnicky. "After a round of high-fives, I went to my family's restaurant to share the good news with them. It was such an amazing day!"
With his winnings, Parnicky plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.
"Winning is such a tremendous feeling. We are pretty laid-back people and take things by the moment, but this will help us have a fresh start and take away stress of worrying about finances," Parnicky said.
Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.
Fast Cash games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.
