The wildfire burning in the Huron-Manistee National Forest in Iosco County is expected to be fully contained by Friday.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday the fire is 40 percent contained and is currently at 5,600 acres. The reported acreages is down from 6,100 on Saturday due to better mapping of the fire.
The fire is no longer spreading. No injuries or structure damage has been reported.
The fire started Friday, April 23 from a prescribed burn that started spreading. It's expected to be fully contained by Friday, April 30.
The forest service said firefighters improved the line along the fire on Saturday by extinguishing hotspots along the fire line. Firefighters are working along public trails in the fire area to remove damaged trees that could fall along trails.
People are still asked to stay away from the area so crews can work. People are also asked to keep drones away from the fire because it poses a risk to firefighters and fire operations.
Monday morning, the Type Two Eastern Area Incident Management Gold Team will assume command of the Brittle Fire. The Type Two Incident Management Team will bring in additional resources to provide logistical and operational support for the suppression of the Brittle Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.