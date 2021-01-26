IMAGE: Zachary Bert Scholten

Zachary Bert Scholten was arrested relating to charges of possession of child sexually abusive material.

 Source: Iosco County Sheriff's Office

An Iosco County man has been sentenced after he was charged with more than six dozen counts related to child pornography.

Zachary Bert Scholten was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 25 to a minimum of 60 months and a maximum of 10 years in prison. He received credit for one day served. In addition, he must register as a sex offender for 15 years and has been ordered to pay $1,572 in fines and costs.

Scholten pleaded guilty to three charges of child porn and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime as part of a plea bargain.

On March 6, he was arrested in Ottawa County after a two month long investigation by the Oscoda Township Police Department.

Scholten was arraigned on 72 charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

