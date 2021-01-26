An Iosco County man has been sentenced after he was charged with more than six dozen counts related to child pornography.
Zachary Bert Scholten was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 25 to a minimum of 60 months and a maximum of 10 years in prison. He received credit for one day served. In addition, he must register as a sex offender for 15 years and has been ordered to pay $1,572 in fines and costs.
Scholten pleaded guilty to three charges of child porn and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime as part of a plea bargain.
On March 6, he was arrested in Ottawa County after a two month long investigation by the Oscoda Township Police Department.
Scholten was arraigned on 72 charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime.
