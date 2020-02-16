A local community is preparing for one of the biggest Irish celebrations in Mid-Michigan.
Bay City’s huge St. Patrick’s Day parade is about a month away, and in the meantime, Bay County residents are learning more about their Irish heritage in the Scholarship Pageant.
“Today is a showcase of our Irish talent that we have in the area,” said Liberty Starkweather-Smith, from the pageant committee. “We choose a princess and their court and a queen and their court.”
Contestants shared their own limericks, took part in an interview portion and so much more.
“It’s also important we are showcasing our heritage,” said Starkweather-Smith.
Organizers said the Scholarship Pageant allows contestants to dig deep into their family history.
“Bay City is famous for its Irish heritage and I think the girls here are just enjoying learning more about their heritage,” said Mechelle Weidmer-Hill, from the pageant committee.
“They walk away from here saying ‘I say down with my grandparents and we had this conversation and they tell stories and share experiences with each other,’” said Sarah Wesolek, from the pageant committee. “So, they’re walking away with so much more than ‘we’re just a beauty pageant.’”
It’s an opportunity to teach the contestants important life skills.
“A lot of these kids come in and they have never had an interview before,” said Wesolek. “So, we practice interview skills, we practice poise, public speaking, working well with each other.”
The pageant committee is made up of former contestants and queens and they said this shared experience can help with self-confidence.
“I love that the girls walk away feeling more confident and feeling more comfortable in their own skin,” said Weidmer-Hill. “So, if we can help with that, we’re really proud of that.”
The contestant-crowned queen and princess will be able to lead in the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade in Bay City next month.
