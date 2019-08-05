Authorities have identified a pilot who died after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
WLUC-TV reports Ontonagon County officials have identified the pilot as 36-year-old Jack Maccani of Ironwood. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Cellphone location data helped locate the plane in a remote area of Carp Lake Township.
A search began Saturday after the plane departed from the Gogebic County Airport but didn't arrive as scheduled at the Ontonagon Airport.
The NTSB said Saturday night that it's investigating the crash of the Piper PA-28 in Ontonagon.
