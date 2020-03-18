Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the IRS will defer tax payments and due dates and associated tax penalties for 90 days.
The payments will be deferred for individuals and small businesses.
Congressman Paul Mitchell released the following statement regarding the deferment:
Last week, I sent a letter to the IRS with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) urging them to extend this year’s tax filing deadlines for individuals and businesses by 90 days. I am pleased to see the IRS responded to this request by announcing it will allow small businesses and families the ability to defer payments of any taxes owed. Americans should be focused on the health and safety of their families and communities, and this move by the IRS gives much needed financial flexibility during this time.
Taxpayers should continue to file their taxes by April 15 as normal.
Many taxpayers will get refunds to help provide additional funding for families that need it. However, if an eligible taxpayer owes a tax payment, they have the option to defer.
The delay is available to individuals and small businesses who file as individuals who owe up to $1 million or less. The delay applies to other categories of small businesses, sole proprietors, and corporations owing up to $10 million.
To read the congressman’s letter, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.