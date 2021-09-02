The Internal Revenue Service has seen a record number of complaints about Economic Impact Payments scams in June and July this year that has not been seen in more than a decade.
“IRS-CI Special Agents diligently work to eradicate financial fraud and stop fraudulent schemes,” said Brian Thomas, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Detroit IRS Criminal Investigation. “Deliberately defrauding American taxpayers is a criminal offense and CI will investigate these individuals and recommend prosecution.”
These phishing scams try to mimic legitimate IRS communications while trying to convince unsuspecting taxpayers to give away personal information or send a payment for a scammer to exploit.
“These ‘phishing’ scams are a scourge,” Andrew Birge, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, advised. “It’s critically important for members of the public to be aware of these scams and avoid becoming a victim. If anyone believes they are a victim, I encourage them to report it.”
Recent scam reports include:
• Text messages stating that a taxpayer is eligible for a “stimulus payment” and they must click on a link to complete the necessary information to claim it.
• Phishing emails claiming the IRS has calculated a taxpayer’s “fiscal activity” and they are eligible for an Economic Impact payment in a specific amount.
The IRS said it does not send unsolicited texts or emails. The IRS added it does not threaten individuals with jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments through gift cards or cryptocurrency.
Anyone who receives attempts to gather personal information through email or social media that appears to be from the IRS should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov.
