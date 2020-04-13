The IRS has started sending out the stimulus checks.
The first wave of those payments were sent out over the weekend. More are expected to go out over the next two weeks.
“If you did receive your tax refunds or Social Security payments via direct deposit, this money will be direct deposited as well,” said Sarah Kull, special agent in charge of IRS criminal investigation.
For those who may not have their direct deposit set up, it’s not too late.
“On IRS.gov, there is a link in there that they will be able to go in and set it up,” Kull said.
Members of the IRS Criminal Investigation are warning to be on the lookout for scams.
“Specifically, with people trying to call to get the taxpayers’ identification, bank account information,” Kull said. “They will pretend to be IRS agents. They will be aggressive. They will tell you you owe money.”
Officials said they then use that information to file false tax returns, open up credit cards or access your funds. The best way to avoid being a victim is to just hang up.
“The IRS will not call you. They will not email you. They will not text you to try to identify information regarding these payments,” Kull said.
Instead, if the IRS need to contact you, they will send an official letter.
“Every American needs to be vigilant right now with the scams out there. Do everything you can to protect your identity,” Kull said.
