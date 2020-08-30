Suffering from seasonal allergies during the COVID-19 pandemic can create some anxiety.
On Aug. 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection released a chart showing overlapping common symptoms between COVID-19 and allergies.
The chart also lists common symptoms for each that do not overlap with one another.
The CDC says that there is not enough information to indicate that you are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 if you suffer from seasonal allergies.
The CDC also says that it may be too difficult to determine whether you are suffering from COVID-19 or seasonal allergies and that you may need a COVID-19 test to confirm your diagnosis.
You can view the chart and read commonly asked questions here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.