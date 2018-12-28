Deputies are trying to determine what caused a fatal crash in Isabella County.
It happened on Airline Road, east of West County Line Road, at 12:37 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a 2002 Jaguar lost control, ran off the road, and struck a tree.
The vehicle then caught fire while one person was inside, deputies said.
Deputies said they are working with the registered owner of the vehicle to positively identify the driver.
