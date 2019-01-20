The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man.
The sheriff's office said he is involved in a theft at a local store that happened on Saturday, Jan. 19.
Anyone with information on this man is asked to privately message the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
