The Michigan State Police have identified the suspect in the Isabella County homicide and sexual assault case that happened Sunday morning.
MSP has an active homicide warrant for Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, 40. He also goes by “Zeke” and is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes police said.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, they can call 911, the MICH tip line at 877-616-4677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
On Sunday around 3:15 a.m. detectives and troopers from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post were sent to a residence for an alleged sexual assault and homicide investigation on South Isabella Road, Union Township in Isabella County.
The Michigan State Police Lansing Crime Lab is processing the scene. This is an ongoing active investigation. There does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public according to MSP.
Troopers were assisted by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Central Michigan University Police Department, and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
