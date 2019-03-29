A man from Isabella County was charged with child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children.
The Michigan State Police investigation into Donald Koontz, a 68-year-old man from Weidman, began in January 2018.
Koontz was arrested by state troopers on Friday, March 29.
Further investigation led Koontz to being federally indicted for the sexual exploitation of children and possessing child porn.
He was arraigned in the federal court in Bay City on Friday as well.
Troopers were assisted by the MSP Computer Crime Unit in Grand Rapids and federal law enforcement partners.
