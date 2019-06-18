The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is asking the community for help locating large cast iron bells that were stolen from multiple locations.
According to officials, the thefts took place in the northwest part of the county.
They were located on the 7000 block of N. Coldwater, the 10000 block of W. Weidman Road, and the 6000 block of W. Coleman Road.
Officials said the bells are very heavy and hard to move. They think two or more people could be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call 989-779-3346.
