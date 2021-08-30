Isabella Co. woman wins $300K in Michigan Lottery

A woman from Isabella County won a $300,000 prize after playing Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Ball Bingo game.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Pump ‘N Shop, located at 5538 W. Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.
“I usually only play the bingo games and stopped to purchase some after work one day,” the player said. “I started scratching the first ticket and when I realized I uncovered all of card one. I thought ‘well I have never seen this before!’ I couldn’t stop shaking.”
The 21-year-old player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to buy a home with her winnings.
“I still can’t believe I won,” the player said. “I feel very lucky.”
