The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man wanted for questioning for retail fraud.
Deputies said it happened at about noon on Sept. 26 at a convenience store on Pickard Road.
Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call (989) 779-3353 or privately message the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
