The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in identifying a woman.
Deputies said she is a suspect in a theft from a local retail store that happened on Oct. 28.
Anyone that can help identify her is asked to call (989) 779-3317 or privately message the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
