Siren malfunction prompts calls to 911

Emergency sirens malfunctioned and went off Tuesday night in Isabella County.

Isabella County Central Dispatch is aware of the issue and there is no emergency in the county or any of the cities and there is no reason to shelter in place.

Technicians have been contacted to repair the issue and shut off the sirens.

