A fire in Isabella County is being investigated as suspicious.
It happened on Monday, Sept. 30 on Church Street in the village of Winn about 1:45 a.m.
The residence was abandoned for several months and the fire is being treated as suspicious, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-779-3301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.