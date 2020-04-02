The Central Michigan Health Department is reporting their second death in Isabella County due to COVID-19.
The individual was an elderly female resident of Isabella County who was admitted to McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant on March 31. She passed away on April 1.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Steve Hall, Health Officer at CMDHD. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”
You can view the latest state numbers here.
