The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is investigating several larcenies at an apartment complex on Jan. 8.
The Sheriff's office said that perpetrators look for unlocked cars to steal loose change, charging cords or anything that can be easily sold.
Investigators are looking for a suspect pictured below.
Anyone who recognizes the backpack, shoes or any other identifiable marker can contact authorities at 989-779-3305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.