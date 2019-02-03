If you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party in Isabella County, officials want you to be extra cautious on the roads.
Isabella County Central Dispatch said it responded to some accidents Sunday morning due to black ice.
Drivers are asked to take their time and be safe on the roadways.
