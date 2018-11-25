The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to lock their vehicles after several reported larcenies.
The reports came in from Rosebush and the surrounding area.
Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (989) 772-5911 or privately message their Facebook page.
