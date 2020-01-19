Residents in the Pinconning area can now call 911 again without issue.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged an alert stating that Century Link was having an issue that has now been resolved.
The county suggested that while they are working on the issue, residents could dial 989-892-9551 instead or try using their cell phones. The issue has since been fixed.
Century Link worked on the issue for about an hour before it was resolved.
At this time it is unclear what caused the issue. TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
