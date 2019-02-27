Having issues with your Verizon service, you’re not alone.
Downdetector.com is reporting outages for the carrier in several parts of the state, including Flint and Shiawassee County.
About half of those reporting problems are having issues with their mobile phone.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch said the outage is primarily impacting iPhone users.
