“Taking it day by day. We still expect him to walk in the door at any time,” Karl Bacon said. “It doesn’t seem real yet.”
That reality is a painful one for Karl Bacon and his family. It’s been 6 months since his son Kevin’s brutal murder.
“Everybody that got to know him loved him,” Karl said. “He would come see us, talk or call his mom or whatever and I still expect that. And it’s just not happening.”
Kevin disappeared Christmas Eve and was found murdered, mutilated and hanging from the ceiling in the basement of Mark Latunski’s home in Morrice.
Latunski charged with murder and mutilation and accused of cannibalism.
He was found incompetent to stand trial in February, then COVID-19 changed everythin
“The court systems just shut down and I haven’t heard nothing,” Karl said.
Not only has the pandemic delayed the courts and getting justice for Kevin, it’s delayed the delivery of Kevin’s headstone and more.
“I’ve been trying to get into grief counseling too and that’s been delayed,” Karl said. “U of M was supposed to honor him at graduation in the spring, obviously that’s been pushed back.”
It’s made the past 6 months even harder for a family facing hardship few could imagine.
Karl hopes Latunski will be re-evaluated soon and says thank you for those who have kept Kevin in their hearts.
He wants his son’s name to live on.
“We just don’t want him to be forgotten,” he said.
