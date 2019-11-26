A woman has been arraigned, accused of animal cruelty where one dog died, and another was forced to eat that dog’s carcass.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said that Jordan Gruno was charged with several counts of animal cruelty/abandoning.
“It just makes you angry, angry," Pickell said.
He said his office got called to 901 Victoria Street in Flint on November 18 for a report of dogs not being taken care of.
When officials arrived, they found a pit bull that had died of starvation. A second dog, a husky that was also starving, and was eating the pit bull’s carcass, Pickell said.
"The dogs were not cared for in at least a week, and had probably not eaten in longer than that," he said.
Gruno was charged with two counts of animal killing and/or torture and one count of animal abandonment and cruelty.
"They did a Purina body scale on the animals and it goes from 1 to 5, both dogs were rated as a one for body fat," Pickell said.
He said Gruno lives at the home where the dogs were found.
Pickell said the husky is getting treatment and he hopes that one day it can be adopted out to a family that can give it a second chance.
Meanwhile he says if someone needs help feeding their animals, there is help out there.
"If you have an animal and you can't take care of it, can't afford the dog, can't feed it, get a hold of the humane society and they'll help you," he said.
