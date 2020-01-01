One Mid-Michigan couple is ringing in the new year with a new bundle of joy.
At 12:17 this morning, Kayta and Jordan Bunting welcomed baby Gavin at Mid-Michigan Health in Midland. Gavin is the first baby to be born in the new decade at the hospital.
“I don’t know, it’s pretty special, I guess,” said Katya Bunting.
Katya was expecting to have Gavin in just a few weeks, but he came a little early.
“Our due date was January 13th, but I was having real bad back pain and that’s how I know I go into labor.” Katya Bunting said.
Katya said she was in and out of the hospital several times, and after one final walk, she was ready.
“Well, they said ‘this is going to be fast, so then I called my husband,’” Katya Bunting said.
It’s three’s a crowd at the Bunting household. Gavin, who weight in at six pounds and two ounces, and nearly 20 inches long, will get to meet his older brother and sister.
“We’re outnumbered. They’re all a year and a half apart,” said Katya Bunting.
The couple said they’ll be able to take baby Gavin home by Friday.
“No more kids,” said Jordan Bunting when asked what’s next for the couple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.