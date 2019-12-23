The Saginaw Children’s Zoo celebrated the hatching of another baby penguin chick on Nov. 25.
Gobbles is the second penguin chick to be born in 2019. The zoo reports the chick is healthy and strong and is gaining weight rapidly.
A DNA sample determined the penguin chick is a girl. The chick’s parents have been taking around-the-clock care.
“We are excited to announce the birth of a second African Penguin at the Zoo”, Zoo Director Nancy Parker said. “This species is endangered and needs our help. All progress big, or small, is helping save the species, and we are proud to do our part.”
