It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least, in Midland.
The Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School is in session.
The school runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5 at the school that is celebrating its 82nd year.
According to the school’s site, it works to “uphold the traditions and preserve the history of Santa Claus while providing students with the necessary resources to improve and further define their individual presentations of Santa Claus allowing him(her) to enter the hearts and spread the Christmas spirit to everyone (s)he meets.”
And that wouldn’t be complete without a little singing!
The Santas were at the Midland Center for the Arts and filled the auditorium with some holiday cheer.
