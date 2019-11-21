There's too much lead in the water flowing through a Mid-Michigan city, and the problem appears to stem from service lines leading to homes.
The city of Lapeer said some homes are testing above the federal threshold for lead, mainly caused by the lead service lines connected to those homes.
"The water is fine. It’s the service line and the fixtures that can leach lead into your water," Lapeer City Manager Dale Kerbyson said.
Kerbyson is trying to clear the air about water service lines in the city being contaminated with lead.
He said while testing concluded some of the lines tested above the federal action level for lead, he doesn't believe any residents have been impacted.
"You shouldn’t be afraid of the water. It’s not a crisis,” he said. “It’s not a situation where water is corroding the lines and pulling out lead from the system. It’s from when it sits stagnant for a while."
Kerbyson said that's why he encourages residents with lead service lines to run the water for five minutes before using.
That's if you know the plumbing and service line may contain lead.
He saidit shouldn't be a problem for long. The city is planning to replace all of the lead service lines by 2020. This accounts for around 1 percent of all of the city water lines.
So far, three Lapeer homes have shown elevated lead levels and city officials say residents should use caution.
Kerbyson said on Wednesday, the city handed out water filters to be on the safe side and plans to host more filter giveaways until all of the lead pipes are replaced.
“We will be having a second filter giveaway at the Lapeer County Health Department on Nov. 26 from 2 to 7," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.