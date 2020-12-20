Ithaca Head Football Coach Terry Hessbrook is ready to pace the sidelines in January.
"Surprised, happy, nervous, there was a lot of emotions I think that went on," Hessbrook said.
This after the state announced Friday that high school football could resume its post season. Hessbrook says the team will meet via zoom on Sunday. And the first practice will be on Monday.
"They're excited. They're happy,” he said. “They're like, ‘let’s go do this and finish this.’ I believe it's going to be eight weeks for us between games."
At one point, Ithaca won 69 games in a row from 2010 to 2014.
And Hessbrook tells me he's glad that this year's team will get a chance to add to that legacy."
"I truly believe this community is ecstatic that these kids get a chance to finish, to have some closure," he said.
Ithaca will host Cass City with the winner advancing to the state semi-finals.
After nearly two months, the Yellowjackets resume their quest for another state title. Win or lose, Hessbrook is just glad this football season will end the way it's supposed to, on the field.
"If it's one game and Cass City beats us then so be it and we will wish them the best of luck,” he said. “And you know if we get two games well that's great. If we get three then that's the ultimate. You want to walk off the field your last time as a winner."
