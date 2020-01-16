A young girl with a green thumb earned some “green” for herself.
Viola Donovan, a 3rd grader from Ithaca, was recognized for growing a huge cabbage.
Bonnie Plants, a nationwide plant grower, each year gives 3rd grade students the opportunity to win scholarship money by growing their own massive cabbage.
Through their “3rd Grade Cabbage Program,” Viola was chosen among her classmates at North Elementary School for growing the biggest, best-looking cabbage. Her cabbage was 28 pounds!
Viola’s name was put in a drawing and she was chosen as Michigan’s winner in the cabbage program.
As her prize, Viola was given a $1,000 savings bond to use for school.
One student is chosen from every state that participates.
Bonnie Plants supplies students with an “O.S. Cross” cabbage to start growing. The variety is known for making huge cabbages.
