J&J Snack Foods is recalling 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwiches as they may contain plastic.
The recalled products were made on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 and were shipped nationwide, including:
- 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.
- 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.
>>Click here to view the product labels<<
The affected products will have an establishment number of “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has not received any reports of injuries or illnesses involving the affected products.
Consumers who bought these stuff sandwiches should either throw them away or return them to where it was originally purchased.
Anyone with further questions can contact the customer relations coordinator at (856) 532-6611.
