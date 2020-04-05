Jack’s Fruit and Meat Market temporarily closes its Essexville location due to COVID-19 concerns.
The company decided to close the location due to an employee being personally impacted and testing positive for COVID-19.
The Essexville location will be closed on Sunday, April 5 and Monday, April 6 for extensive cleaning and disinfecting.
The company said it will reopen on Tuesday, April 7 at 8 a.m.
Jack’s said they will be working closely with the local health department and will continue to remain in strict compliance with the CDC’s guidelines to ensure the safety of its operations.
According to Jack’s, the health and well-being of its associates and customers is their number one priority.
