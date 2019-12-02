A big-name celebrity returned to Mid-Michigan with his sister in a continued effort to bring relief to the water crisis.
Jaden Smith launched his fourth "water box" in Flint today, a mobile filtration system eliminating heavy metals and bacteria from water.
“Never did I ever think Jaden Smith or anybody famous, I’d have the opportunity to meet. Especially in partnership where they are supportive of the mission and understanding of our community,” said Asa Zuccaro, executive director of Latinx.
Smith’s water box delivery was showcased at the Latinx Technology and Community Center.
“We're so honored to be here, specifically in this community to help service and bring the water box here,” Smith said.
The mobile filtration system was created to combat the Flint Water Crisis. Reducing heavy metals like lead and eliminating harmful bacteria from water.
“Ever since the water donations started dwindling down from when the crisis in Flint first started, we always wanted to supply something that could be within the community for people to get clean water,” Smith said.
Smith says having access to clean water is crucial and shouldn’t solely depend on the availability of water bottles
“So, we wanted to give it to the community, have places where we can have it in the community,” Smith said. “So, if the water bottle donations continue to go down, we now have four filtration systems in the community to access clean water.”
And he's happy to service the people of Flint once again
“I believe that this community is the future,” Smith said.
