Actor and activist Jaden Smith is bringing clean water to the city of Flint through The Water Box, a new water filtration system that will bring clean water to residents.
The Water Box is a fully mobile and expedient device that reduces led and other contaminants.
The box will be placed at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church where bottled waters drives have been occurring since the start of the water crisis.
“But yet the problem persists and there are still people around the corner that’s looking for bottled water and it’s getting smaller and smaller, so we said that’s what we want to do,” Jaron Rothkop, President of The Last Kilometer said.
Drew Fitzgerald is a member of 501cThree, an organization that partners innovators with entrepreneurs, he said that together Smith and Rothkop collaborated with the church to design the new system.
“But we’ve been testing for almost three months and last week Thursday, was the first time that we were handing water out to the public,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re getting city water at about ten gallons a minute, so we can fill up one of those big jugs in about 30 seconds.”
While this may ease the need for bottled water drives, others have questioned how much it will cost the church.
Fitzgerald said that won’t be a problem for them.
“Part of this is, we will cover that added delta on your water bill, for the foreseeable future, so there is no, we don’t want any cost to them either on utility or mechanical hardware costs,” Rothkop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.