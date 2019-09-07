Jaden Smith's second Water Box delivered to Flint

A national organization partnered with a celebrity to bring relief to Flint.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the city’s second Water Box was unveiled by Jaden Smith’s 501CTHREE non-profit group and Kindhumans.
The Water Box is a mobile filtration system that reduces heavy metals, like lead, and eliminates harmful bacteria from water.
READ MORE: Flint's Water Box opens to public
The system can produce 10 gallons a minute in the hopes of decreasing the amount of plastics bottles.
“Let’s come up with a way to filter the water that’s here so that the organization aren’t constantly dependent on outside donations and fundraising and logistics of moving the water and the communities burdened with disposing of the plastic waste,” said Jaron Rothkop, with 501CTHREE.
The water box is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.