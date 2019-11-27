The Essexville Public Safety Department is reminding residents to be safe ahead of one of the biggest bar nights of the year.
The department, as well as several other law enforcement agencies, will have extra patrols on the road Wednesday night.
It's all in an effort to cut down on drunk driving.
"Go out, have fun an get a ride," the department said. "The jail doesn't serve turkey."
