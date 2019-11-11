"Sixty to 70 percent of inmates in jails across Michigan suffer from mental illness," Tuscola County Sheriff Glenn Skrent said. "All the bad things end up here. People with drug addictions, alcoholism, domestic violence."
"A lot of thinking is done inside of a jail cell," said Katrina Brock, a therapist with List Psychological Services.
Inmates often feel depression, anxiety and fear.
"We've had 159 individuals treated for psychotropic drugs on a daily basis," Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said. "It's a constant. It's not just an every once in awhile, it's an every day thing."
Every day. Everywhere.
"Every sheriff in the state of Michigan is struggling with mental health clients within their facilities," said Blaine Koops, with the Michigan Sheriff's Association. "Every jail. All 83."
Even if people are behind bars, they still need help. Oftentimes, those resources are hard for jails to provide.
"We're not doctors, we're not nurses," Federspiel said. "We're law enforcement."
"The sheriffs are struggling with finding beds within a mental health facility to house these individuals," Koops said.
Michigan has a limited number of psychiatric beds, and inmates receive little priority. It's a problem Skrent knows well after taking an inmate all the way to Grand Rapids for psych services.
"After the long journey the Grand Rapids unit saw they were an inmate and refused to take the service so we had to transport the inmate back all the way to Caro," Skrent said.
Wasted trips cost manpower, taxpayer money and time. Plus, the inmate is still in desperate need of help.
"We're really not treating the problem, so our reciticism rate is about 60 or 70 percent," Skrent said.
It's a revolving door at the Tuscola County jail. Like many jails across the state, funding cuts mean they spend thousands of dollars to outsource their mental health services to private companies.
Katrina Brock is a therapist who visits the Tuscola County inmates.
"Often with people that are detained, it's not that they don't want to do well," Brock said. "It's that they literally don't have the skills to do those things."
Brock said due to a lack of funding and safe spaces for therapy sessions, inmates often bond out before they can receive that help.
"If it's a weekend you could come in on a Friday and not see anybody until a Monday or a Tuesday," Tuscola County Jail Administrator Lt. Brian Harris said. "That is just a preliminary service. If they need to be hospitalized or see anybody after that, it could take months."
It's far too long. The lack of funding, beds and facilities means there's no easy answer.
"I would like to see more resources put into it on a state level," Skrent said.
"The state's gotta step up to the plate," Koops said. "It means more beds."
"It all comes with talking about it and educating and having seamless funding streams," Brock said. "It's gonna take bucks."
