One year ago, bars and restaurants were told to close shop to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Since then, eateries have reduced capacity under state orders and relied on carryout service. With dining open at 50% one local restaurant owner hopes the worst is behind him.
Jake's Old City Grill co-owner Paul Barrera didn’t know what to do when restaurants across the state were ordered to shut down in March 2020. A year later, things are looking better.
"We're halfway to the other side. We're not all the way to the other side," Barrera said.
Barrera said that at 50% dine-in capacity, his business is able to cover costs and look forward.
"We're hoping that in the near future as the weather gets a little better and more people get vaccinated that they'll be more comfortable going out," Barrera said.
During the height of the pandemic Barrera said he had to lay off most of his staff. They are now glad to be back and working.
Josh Munger is a server and bartender.
"It was nice to be able to get out of the house," Munger said.
Over the past year he was laid off and brought back twice during restaurant shutdowns and restarts.
"My dogs loved me being home for the entire time but other than that it was kind of stressful," Munger said.
Barrera said 95% of his employees are back. He's optimistic brighter days are ahead.
"We're looking forward to a greater return to our business and all of our friends and businesses down here in old town and downtown," Barrera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.