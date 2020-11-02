“Well, I feel really good. I just get incredible enthusiasm as we’ve been traveling across the state,” said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.
Peters is looking to keep his place in the United States Senate.
Republican John James is challenging Peters.
“This is a major election with clear differences and so much is at stake,” Peters said.
Peters was in Saginaw on Nov. 2 at a Get Out the Vote event. He told us if he is reelected, he will continue to deliver for the people of Michigan.
“I’m a Democrat, and I’m in the minority, and yet I have written and passed more bills through the U.S. Senate than any other Senator, either Democratic or Republican. Bills to protect the Great Lakes, to help veterans who are coming off of active duty, to lower the price of prescription drugs,” said Peters.
James, who was speaking at a rally for President Donald Trump in Traverse City, said he is the change that Michigan needs.
“To be able to speak for the silenced. TO be able to stand for the marginalized. To be able to make sure that I bring my ability to represent, and my experience in the real world to make everyone’s life better in this great state,” James said.
And with their campaigns drawing to a close they’re both eager to learn what the voters of Michigan have to say.
“When it boils down to the next few hours, we’re going to get to stand up. We’re going to be able to stand up for our state,” said James.
“I look forward to the election day tomorrow,” said Peters.
