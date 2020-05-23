This was supposed to hear wedding bells ring this year, but both COVID-19 and flooding in their home put a stop to it.
“We’ve had water – it was probably up here I’d have to say right around the waist,” said Emily Gnatkowski of James Township.
Gnatkowski and Chase Cain are cleaning up their home that was ravaged by the recent flood.
“When we first got back here yesterday, I didn’t come in for a long time because I didn’t want to believe it,” said Gnatkowski.
The couple’s home had water up the ceiling in the basement and it was waist-high in the garage. Everything in both areas are completely destroyed.
“We literally just redid this whole breezeway right here – fresh coat of paint, not even a week old,” said Cain. “Brand new laminate flooring and stairs. We went down there and redid all that. It’s all junk now.”
The flooding is not the only problem this engaged couple is dealing with lately. They were supposed to get married on June 13 but had to postpone it because of the coronavirus.
Now they don’t know how they’ll pay for their wedding in December.
They told TV5 they have suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage to items that will not be covered by their insurance company.
They have set up a GoFundMe to help.
